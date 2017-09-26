Stroke survivors display artistic talents at Thornham exhibition

Stroke survivors showed off their artistic skills during a three-day exhibition at Thornham village hall at the weekend.

Their work was showcased alongside local artists in a colourful display that filled the hall almost to overflowing.

The event was organised by local artist Stephen Martin and his partner, Margaret Mann, with the support of volunteers and other local artists. It showed that even a potential life-changing illness is no barrier to innate skill.

But, to underline the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, there was also the chance to take a free blood pressure test. Heightened blood pressure is an early sign of danger.

Admission was free but donations went to the West Norfolk Stroke Association. Last year’s exhibition raised £1,200.

Gemma Smith, Stroke Association communication and long-term support co-ordinator, said: “It’s great to be able to let the public know about stroke awareness. I’m so grateful to the public for their support.”