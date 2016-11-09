Stroke ward open again in King’s Lynn

Patients will be returning to the renovated stroke unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital next week.

West Raynham ward has been undergoing a major refurbishment over the last 10 weeks which is set to end on Monday, when patients and staff return.

Chief executive Dorothy Hosein said: “As a hospital, we are on a journey towards excellence and investing in our facilities will pay dividends by not only improving the patient experience but also that of the staff and visitors.

“Stroke patients tend to stay with us for a considerable period so it is important that we provide a suitable and homely environment which will support their recovery.”

A new reception area has been created as part of the plans.

Staff, patients and their families will also be offered greater privacy thanks to the addition of two new meeting rooms.

The ward has also been redecorated with new lighting and flooring.