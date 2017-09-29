Student safety improved after school revamp

The community of Southery were invited to a school’s open afternoon to celebrate a safer school entrance for children and parents.

Southery Academy, which is part of the Eastern Mutli-Academy Trust and officially launched in March last year, unveiled a new school entrance, a redecorated main hall, and improved security around the site.

Open afternoon at Southery Academy to view the new Library and Entrance Hall. Academy Principal Julian Goodrum with School Secretary Lisa Good and pupils in the newly opened Entrance Hall

Sharing its previous entrance point with the school’s car park, the old entrance was causing concerns over student and parents safety.

Principal at Southery Academy, Julian Goodrum, said: “It has long been the ambition of governors and staff to provide a safer entrance for the children and parents as for many years access has been shared with the main driveway to the school car park.

“Since joining Eastern Academy Trust we have been supported to make these dreams a reality and this term has seen the unveiling of a new entrance, a redecorated main hall and improved security.”

The school’s latest development comes after the introduction of an outdoor learning facility for their younger school students and library improvements.

Mr Goodrum added: “I am delighted that the work to improve our school building is complete and everyone has been really positive about it.

“Children love the new feel and I am sure that has given them an increased sense of pride in coming to Southery Academy.

“We have a school that all in the community can be proud of and it was for this reason that we invited all to see the developments.”