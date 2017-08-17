Student set to start shooting short film in King’s Lynn

A man from Lynn is set to start shooting for his final university project – a short film – in the town from this weekend.

Thomas Rowe, 30, will be directing his graduation film, as an MA student at the London Film School, from tomorrow and into next week at a variety of locations in Lynn.

Mr Rowe’s film Oi Nathan is about a young boy who skips school the same day his brother comes out of prison.

He said: “I’m trying to do something completely different.”

Locations for the shoot will include the quay and Loke Road in addition to other central places.

Oi Nathan is expected to be between 10 and 12 minutes long and will be completed towards the end of the year.

To keep up-to-date with the progress of the film, follow @OiNathanFilm on Twitter.