Students brave downpours on King’s Lynn heritage tour

Organisers hope to introduce more study day visits to some of Lynn’s most important buildings currently undergoing restoration after being impressed by the turnout of history enthusiasts to Saturday’s inaugural event despite the heavy rain.

Project officer Steven King,for St Margaret’s Townscape Heritage Initiative, said: “We had a full turn out of some great, enthusiastic people. A full range of buildings were visited including a chapel, private house and old shop premises. The visit finished with a fantastic tour around the Stories of Lynn Museum lead by Bob Price.

“Each building visited had its own challenges and issues, but we were so lucky to have experts to show us around each of the properties. We’ve had great feedback and hope to organise similar events soon.”

One the day, the study group visited the town hall, St Nicholas Chapel, and listed buildings within the St Margaret’s Townscape Heritage Initiative area, to learn about the buildings, their repair and recent changes to the fabric.

Led by architects, lecturers, and project staff, the event was jointly funded by three Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) projects: the St Margaret’s Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI), Stories of Lynn, and St Nicholas Chapel.