Students complete Duke of Edinburgh expedition

Students from the Iceni Academy, Methwold, pictured above, braved the elements as they completed their bronze Duke of Edinburgh award expeditions at the weekend.

Twelve students signed up to be the school’s first group to take part in the award scheme for several years.

And they trekked from Northrepps to Sheringham at the weekend to demonstrate their skills, with all reaching the required level to pass.

Principal Stephen Plume said: “Although we are very proud of our academic achievement, we really are concerned about so much more than just exams.

“The Duke of Edinburgh scheme is a fantastic way of our students getting recognition of just how incredible they are and the depth of their characters.

“To hear of their success is very encouraging and I look forward to following their progress, and that of future cohorts, as they work towards silver and gold.”

Picture: submitted