Students from College of West Anglia cook up a storm for Borough Mayor

Students from College of West Anglia (CWA) cooked for a party of 36 on Tuesday, impressing officials with their professionalism and delicious food.

Come Dine with the Mayor, which took place at the Novus Restaurant, saw students cook for Borough Mayor Carol Bower, Deputy Mayor Jim Moriarty, among more.

Come Dine with the Mayor in aid of Mayor's Charity at Novus Restaurant

The dinner party, which was in aid of the Mayor’s charity fund, raised more than £650 for her two chosen causes.

It is traditional for a Mayor to support chosen charities during their term in office, and Carol Bower along with Jim Moriarty selected The Purfleet Trust and One To One Project.

Deputy Mayor Jim Moriarty said: “The mayor and myself as her deputy were immensely proud of the service offered and food proffered by the students of the CWA.

“I had personally not eaten there before and was conscious that the students are learning their craft and there was a possibility some might be intimidated by the chains of office and dignitaries dining.

“Not in the slightest, any signs of nervousness were professionally disguised as the services went smoothly and the food was delicious.

“Some £650 was raised on the night by the 36 diners for the Mayor’s charity fund and I have received nothing but compliments from those attending, along with the question, ‘When are we doing it again?’”

The menu offered a pre-starter of home smoked salmon, beetroot, and truffle mayonnaise, and a starter of butternut squash and coriander soup with toasted pumpkin seeds and parsley oil.

For the main course, guests could choose from a red onion and goats cheese tart, pan-fried bae base with crispy okra fingers, coconut rice and dhal sauce, spinach and sweet potato dahl, or slow cooked beef, duck fat potatoes with diced vegetables and beef jus.

The dessert options were an apple and cinnamon sorbet and sticky toffee pudding with ice cream.