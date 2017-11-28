Students impress at King’s Lynn technology tournament

Dozens of students have been demonstrating their skills during a technology tournament organised by the King’s Lynn Priory Rotary club.

Fifteen teams from the King’s Lynn Academy (KLA), King Edward VII Academy (KES) and Springwood High School took part in the competition, which was sponsored by Bespak and held in the KLA gym last Tuesday.

Technology Tournament at King's Lynn Academy. Pictured with their design Trampoline. Student of King's lynn academy.

The task was to design and build a Space Capsule Launcher which could fire an air golf ball vertically to a height of at least three metres and then parachute back to earth.

Bespak director Steve Lovatt said he was impressed both with the skilfully produced capsule launchers and the high quality of team work being demonstrated.

Priory Rotary club president Ken Banks said: “It is so pleasing to see teams of young people enjoying the experience of working together on a practical problem.

“These are valuable life skills which cannot be picked up by reading a book.”

Technology Tournament at King's Lynn Academy. Pictured Advanced Design Students. FLtoR Georgia Wilson. Darcey Hillard. Harry Pink. Scarlet-Lilli-Cooke.

He thanked Bespak for their sponsorship and KLA for hosting the tournament.

Winners in the Foundation category were Robert Addis, Hobie Riches, Lily High and Joey Ellis from KES, while Ross Chilvers, Alfie Holman, Calum Bentley and Georgia Dix of KLA claimed the intermediate prize. The senior category winners, from Springwood, were Harry Pink, Scarlet-Lilli Cooke, Georgia Wilson and Darcey Hillard.

Technology Tournament at King's Lynn Academy. Pictured with their design Rocket Launch. FLtoR India Knights. Alex Birch.Aaron Jackson.Zak Bunkle.

Technology Tournament at King's Lynn Academy. Pictured with their design Bear Trap. FLtoR Shania Paul. Tate Gillen. Riannon Vennes. Myles Russell.