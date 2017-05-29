Students inspired by KLIC visit

Sixth form students from Lynn’s Churchill Park complex needs school have been inspired in their business ambitions by a visit to the King’s Lynn Innovation Centre.

The group, pictured above, have former their own gift company, called Winston’s, as part of their enterprise programme, which is designed to improve employment skills and prospects.

They hope to establish their own shop and an online sales page and visited the centre on Friday, ahead of the half-term break.

Key stage five leader Kirsty Wenn said: “The students were very excited to have the opportunity to explore a real life business environment, make links with local community businesses and gain valuable insight into how to make their business successful.” MLNF17AF05309