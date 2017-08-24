Students ‘meet challenge of new GCSE courses’ at St Clement’s High School

All the hard work has paid off for pupils in Terrington St Clement who are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results this morning.

Students at St Clement’s High School will now be looking to their next steps after 52 per cent of them achieved the new pass grade of 4 in English and Maths.

GCSE Results at St Clement's High in Terrington St Clement. Reiss Shepperton (top) and Ryan Lomas celebrate their results.

Headteacher Nigel Willingham said: “We are very proud of our students.

“They have worked exceptionally hard to meet the challenge of the new tougher GCSE courses.

“Ed Weightman, chair of governors, congratulated both pupils and staff in achieving another good set of results at St Clement’s High School.”

Among those celebrating were the school’s top achieving boy Martin Warner and top achieving girl Gabrielle Clare.

GCSE Results at St Clement's High in Terrington St Clement. Jasmine Muriel celebrates her results.

Martin said: “I’m really pleased. It is a lot better than I was expecting to get and it’s everything I needed for sixth form.”

He received a 9 grade in English literature, 8 in maths, 7 in English language, as well as nine A grades in other subjects. Martin is set to go on to study business, economics and maths A-levels at Springwood.

Gabrielle said she was hoping to go to Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge to study politics, history and economics.

She said: “I’m so pleased with my results. It is better than I was expecting.”

Gabrielle said she would be celebrating with a meal with her family at the weekend.

She received a 9 grade in English language, 8 in English literature, 6 in maths, in addition to four A*s, an A and two Bs.

GCSE Results at St Clement's High in Terrington St Clement. Arron Drummond (left) and Ryan Lomas.

GCSE Results at St Clement's High in Terrington St Clement. Tom Edwards with his results.