Stunning display of images at King’s Lynn exhibition

Lynn Camera Club hope their forthcoming exhibition on New Conduit Street will encourage new members to the fold.

A stunning display of more than 400 projected images and 30 prints will be on show in the unit opposite Wilkinson’s from Friday, January, 27, and continuing until Sunday, Jnuary 29.

Publicity officer and keen photographer John Nockolds, who has been a club member for 42 years, said: “We always try to keep the balance of the club right.

“It’s important that we inspire people to improve their photos but at the same time keep the newer members interested.

“Membership has flagged a little just of late but we hope this exhibition will help continue the club’s growth.”

Lynn Camera Club, who hold a number of different workshops for its members throughout the calendar year, has been going strong for more than 50 years.

The group aims to advance, improve, and develop the practice and appreciation of photography through illustrated talks, discussions, competitions and exhibitions

They meet at the William Burt Social Club in West Winch most Monday’s (7.30pm).Membership is open to all adults aged 18 and over, although those under 18 may join as a junior member.

For further information about the club, visit: www.klcameraclub.org.uk/ or email David at member@klcameraclub.org.uk

Some of the incredible photographs which will be on display at the exhibition, which will take place between 10am and 4pm over the three days, are focused in our impressive centre spread.