Success at Castle Acre Horticultural Society Show

More than 300 people entered this year’s Castle Acre Horticultural Society Show, raising money for club funds.

Committee member, Helen Breach said: “It was a successful year. We were raising money for our own funds and there was well over 200 people at the event.

“There were some beautiful entries and our overall winner was Graham Jolly.”

Picture are, Betty Desborough and Richard Jenney with one of the winning displays.

