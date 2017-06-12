‘Sudden’ death of man in Wisbech ‘not suspicious’, police say

Emergency services were at an address in Wisbech in the early hours of this morning (Monday, June 12) after reports of the sudden death of a man.

A spokeswoman for Cambridgeshire Police said they had been called to a recreational ground off of Holmes Drive at around 5.40am.

Police and Ambulance at Holmes Drive in Wisbech

She said: “The death is being treated as non-suspicious and has been passed to the coroner.”

The blue light activity caused concern among members of the public who posted on social media of their worries.

On Facebook, Sandra Armstrong said: “What’s with all the sirens and police cars this morning hope all are okay.”

