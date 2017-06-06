Summer classes set to return in King’s Lynn

The summer series of masterclasses at Stories of Lynn starts soon, and there are a few places still available.

From printmaking to stained glass, and basketry to bookbinding, there are a variety of new skills to became a master of.

Each day-long class covers a different specialist arts and crafts technique, and is led by experts and artists.

Ruth Farnan, learning and engagement officer for Stories of Lynn, said: “Last year’s summer series of masterclasses proved to be very popular, as did the special Christmas series.

“This summer, we’re holding classes on Saturdays for the first time, so people who are busy during the week won’t miss out.”

The schedule of classes is: printmaking on Saturday, June 24 from 10am to 4pm, costing £30 per person.

Stained glass is on Saturday, July 1 from 10am-4pm, £35 per person; basketry is on Saturday, July 8 from 9.30am-4pm, £35 per person; bookbinding on Saturday, July 15 from 10am-3pm, £30 per person; enamelling on Saturday, July 22 from 10am-3pm, £30 per person.

To book, call 01553 774297 or email: storiesoflynn@west-norfolk.gov.uk.