Summer fun for families in King’s Lynn shopping centre

Families are being invited to head to the heart of town this week to enjoy two free workshops.

Children can make Royal crowns and Charters on the Queen’s coronation day on Friday to celebrate Lynn’s long-standing relationship with the monarchy, dating back to the 13th century and a charter being granted to the town by King John in 1204 that established Lynn as a free borough.

Parents will also be invited to return with their children the following day​ to a Jack and the Beanstalk-inspired workshop, the third Vancouver Quarter Saturday Club of 2017.

This workshop is being run in line with the Alive Corn Exchange, who are bringing back the popular pantomime this year, and children will be able to decorate pots before planting a bean and to take home to grow.

Both drop-in events will run from 10am to 3pm in the unit situated opposite Wilko on New Conduit Street.

These come ahead of a special Father’s Day workshop that is also being run by the Vancouver Quarter on June 17.

Vancouver Quarter’s marketing and events assistant David Blackmore said: “With it being the anniversary of the Queen’s coronation and her official birthday this month, it seemed fitting to have a free, family-friendly event in the town that is only a stone’s throw away from her much-loved country retreat, which has also been the private home of four generations of British monarchs since 1862.

“As for the Jack and the Beanstalk workshop, this will be our third Saturday club in 2017 following the huge success of last month’s and April’s Saturday clubs.

“We will give children their own magic bean to plant and take home but we want to be kept in the loop if it grows into the clouds and gets big enough to climb. Children are going to thoroughly enjoy these free workshops. They will be the perfect way to end the half-term break.”

Further information on all the events is available at vancouverquarter.com