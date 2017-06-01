Sun shines as Castle Rising goes back in time

Castle Rising was drenched in sun over the Bank Holiday weekend as the village went back in time at one of the most famous 12th Century castles in England.

The first of three re-enactments at the venue this year was portrayed by Knights Of Honour.

Throughout the event, the West Norfolk public were able to meet and chat to characters while going about their daily lives, as well as see the weapons, living accommodation and the outfits they wear.

In its time Rising has served as a hunting lodge, royal residence, and, for a brief time in the 18th century, even housed a mental patient.

The most famous period in its history was when it came to the mother of Edward III, Queen Isabella, following her part in the murder of her husband Edward II.

