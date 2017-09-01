Sunny Hunny celebrates successful summer season

Hundreds hurried to Sunny Hunny this summer season, bringing a business boom to the stylish seaside town.

Business owners in Hunstanton are celebrating another successful season, with some seeing a 31 per cent increase in their takings.

Hoping the success sees them into Christmas, Rosie Kacary, owner of Norfolk Deli, said it has been an “exceptional” summer season.

She said: “This year has been exceptionally busy. Our sales have increased by 31 per cent on last year’s takings.

“It has been non-stop since March, but there isn’t just one thing taking people’s eye.

“All of our projects have been doing extremely well, and we have been selling a lot of wine and cheeses.”

Also celebrating a successful year, John Maiden of Hunstanton Civic Society, said there has been no decline in the popularity of the Heritage Centre in the past four years.

“We have a bound visitors’ comments book, where guests write about what they like best about the Heritage Centre,” said Mr Maiden.

“If we were ever to go to the Heritage Lottery Fund, they would be extremely impressed with what people have been saying about it and about our work.

“The Heritage Centre plays an important role in inspiring people in the town. We aim to educate and teach visitors and locals about the town.”

With another year under their belt, staff at The Pavilion can soon take a well-deserved rest after being rushed off their feet on bank holiday Monday.

Owner of The Pavillion, Jane Wallis, said: “June was really busy because the weather was really hot and more people were out than expected.

“The weather then dipped and it was not as busy as we were expecting, but that has all changed in the last four-weeks.

“I have never seen so many people in Hunstanton as I did on bank holiday Monday. People were all over the prom, the green and the beach. It was wonderful to see.”