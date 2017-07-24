Sunset Festival draws in crowds at Hunstanton

A new fundraising venture organised by the Hunstanton and District Round Table got of to a cracking start at the weekend.

The Sunset Festival featured music to suit all tastes and drew a 900-strong crowd on the first night alone.

Festival-goers enjoying themselves at the Sunset Festival in Hunstanton. MLNF17PB07335

Over three afternoons and evenings from Friday to Sunday, music fans were treated to nearly 30 hours of music.

Among the acts to take to the stage were: Rebilation, Rob Max Sax, Mark Purdy, Vex, Goz Unplugged, Mock Rockers, the Edge Band and Band TBC plus a host of guest DJ’s.

In partnership with Hunstanton Sailing Club, the event was staged outside their headquarters which are within toe-touching distance of the North Sea.

It took six months to plan and cost in the region of £15,000.

Some of the hard-working festival crew members who made the event possible MLNF17PB07337

The aim was to raise £1,700, the cost of a specially adapted bike for a local youngster with cerebral palsy.

Co-organiser Joe Bates said: “If any money is left over it will go to local charities.”

Mr Bates was at the head of a hard-working committee of six.

“We wanted to do something in the summer.

“All our other events are in the winter time like the Christmas Day swim and the annual bonfire.”

On the Sunday evening he had nothing but praise for the hard-working team that had made the event possible.

“Everyone has been so positive about it and want us to do it again,” he said.

“We’ve more than broken even – we’ve made a little bit of money and the youngster will get the bike.”

He praised the many local businesses and the hundreds of local people who had supported the venture.

“We got such a good response and if it all works out all right we hope to do it again next year.”