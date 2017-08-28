Super Daisy conquers superhero challenge

Committing yourself to a challenge can be unnerving, but one six-year-old from East Winch is proving she can conquer anything.

Daisy Mason, who has cerebral palsy and requires a wheelchair, became a real superhero on Saturday, after completing the Superhero Series triathlon, a swim, bike and run at Dorney Lake in Windsor.

The former Secret Life of 5 Year Olds-star conquered all three stages, crossing the finish line with a smile on her face and “arms high in the sky”.

Daisy’s mother Lucy Mason said: “It was a brilliant day and Daisy really enjoyed herself. She managed to do all three events.

“When she first got into the water she had a little bit of a wobble because it was so cold. We were there cheering her on saying ‘come on you can do it. Kick, kick, kick’, and she soon set off with a smile on her face.”

The Superhero Series is a disability sports series for everyday superheroes without cut-off times or equipment restrictions.

And participants are invited to either take on the challenge solo or team up with a disabled or able-bodied friend or family member.

“We whipped her out the water and it was a quick change into her cycling gear. She then cycled 3K with her dad running by her side,” said Mrs Mason.

“It was then on to the 1K wheel. She and her dad did 900m together then she wheeled herself 100m.

“It took her 15 minutes to complete, but when she crossed the finish line she had her arms high in the sky and a huge smile on her face.

“Everyone was chanting her on and she was so pleased with herself. We are so proud of what she has done. It was a fantastic day.”

To celebrate Daisy’s achievements, her parents’ bought her a ukulele and took her to a restaurant of her choosing.

Mrs Mason added: “Daisy wants to learn how to play the ukulele so we bought her one. We also told her that we would take her anywhere she wanted to go to have tea, and she choose McDonalds.”

Daisy set to take on the Parallel London for Super Sensory 1k on Sunday, a multi-sensory course full of sounds, smells, textures and colours.

Parallel London is a fully accessible fun run, with 10k, 5k, 1k, 100m and the Super Sensory 1k.