Super Saxons trail at King’s Lynn Museum

Saturday marked the start of a Super Saxons Trail around King’s Lynn Museum. The event, which will continue during February half-term, is being held in conjunction with the display of the extraordinary Anglo-Saxon silver brooches found in the churchyard of Pentney Church during the 1970s.

Pictured above is Lindsey Wortley looking at the Pentney Brooches which will remain on display at Lynn Museum until February 25.

Photo: ADAM FAIRBROTHER MLNF17AF02077