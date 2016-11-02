Sutton Bridge home is restored

The renovation of an empty property in Sutton Bridge is being hailed as an example of work that has reaped a financial bonus for the taxpayer.

Since October 2015 the number of vacant properties in the South Holland District Council area fell from 258 to 232 and as a result, the council will receive a New Homes Bonus Payment of £180,745 from the Government.

The Private Sector Housing Team works alongside owners of empty homes to bring them back into use. The team has helped renovate an empty property in Railway Lane, Sutton Bridge, which had fallen into disrepair and was being targeted by vandals and fly-tippers.

Initially the owner did not respond to letters from the team, so a Housing Health and Safety Rating Inspection was carried out earlier this year.

Due to its dilapidated condition, an Emergency Remedial Notice was served, meaning broken windows could be boarded up.

An Improvement Notice was then served, forcing the owner to carry out necessary repairs at their own expense to bring the property back to a decent standard.

This prompted the owner to get in touch and they have been in regular communication with the team ever since.

The property has recently had a new kitchen, bathroom, electrics and windows fitted.

New plumbing has also been installed as most of the original pipes had been stolen and decorating and garden clearance work carried out.

The renovation work is due to be completed at the end of November and the owner has agreed to let the property out.

Christine Lawton, South Holland’s portfolio holder for housing, said: “I would like to congratulate the team for their dedicated work over the past year. Getting such a big bonus payment is a fitting reward for their efforts.

“Bringing empty homes back into use can be a long process, taking up much officer time. We are determined to carry on reducing the number of empty properties in the district.”