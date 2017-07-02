Sutton Bridge marathon dad spreads word for obstacle course race

A Sutton Bridge dad-of-two has become an ambassador for the craze of obstacle course racing (OCR) just two months after finishing his first-ever marathon.

Adrian Pitt is spreading the word about IronRun’s UVenture where competitors of all ages run over a 3.5km, 6km or 12km course, with obstacles such as cargo nets, hurdles, mud pits, rope climbs and a 150ft water slide.

Spalding Guardian readers up for the UVenture test can book a place at the next event in Kettering on Saturday, July 29, at a discount price.

Adrian said: “I’ve been doing OCRs since 2012 when the London Olympics kicked everything off where we were told that everybody can accomplish anything.

“I currently have between 55 and 60 medals from OCRs I’ve done, including UVenture which I’ve done several times.

“Then last year, I was asked to help out as a running marshal at a junior UVenture race for six to 15-year-olds.

“One of the children was stung by a wasp and decided to stop, but I helped her finish the race and her parents were really appreciative.

“I put a message on social media saying how proud I was of them and, on the back of that, I got a message from the organisers of UVenture which said that they were looking for ambassadors to promote the race.”

Adrian, who ran the London Marathon in April for Asthma UK and posted a time of 5 hours, 40 minutes and 21 seconds, described UVenture as a “form of escapism” and “a life-changing experience”.

He said: “I was doing OCRs before I started marathon running and they are the best things I’ve ever done because I’m the fittest I’ve ever been.

“My wife Michelle is hoping to take part in her first OCR later this year and my daughter Jay-Dee has done two or three races, despite being diagnosed with asthma shortly after she was born.

“It’s good exercise for her and when she’s older, Jay-Dee wants to step from the junior race over 3.5km to the 6k course.”

According to the Obstacle Course Racing Association, UVenture and other “mud running” races attract as many as 250,000 people each year to more than 150 events across the UK.

Adrian said: “The OCR community is getting bigger and bigger.”

To sign up for UVenture and get a 10 per cent discount, visit www.ironrun.co.uk and use discount code PITT10.