Sutton Bridge patient hits out at ‘tennis ball’ NHS treatment

A cancer patient from Sutton Bridge is still waiting for treatment more than six weeks after he was first taken ill at his home.

Tony Maguire (73) has slammed doctors for treating him like a “tennis ball” having been through three hospitals in King’s Lynn, Norwich and Cambridge to treat brain and lung tumours.

From the moment I came to QEH in an ambulance, there has been a series of failures and a total lack of communication from the hospital which has been telling me things that they can’t deliver Tony Maguire, of Sutton Bridge

Mr Maguire said: “I was taken to QEH after having a seizure in my garden on Sunday, June 18.

“The ambulance crew diagnosed what they thought was heat stroke, but I was left on a trolley for more than an hour whilst waiting to be examined.

“When I was seen by a nurse, she escalated my symptoms to that of a mini-stroke and I was sent to a doctor on the accident and emergency ward (A&E).

“I spent all night in A&E as there was no bed for me on a ward and it wasn’t until the next morning that I was transferred to another ward for a brain scan to be ordered.

“I then had CT and MRI scans which uncovered that I also had a lung tumour and I was moved to a respiratory ward for further tests to be done.

“So after arriving at QEH on June 18, I was now in the right ward on Tuesday night (June 20) and I was beginning to think that I’d see what I thought would be a specialist for my problem.”

But instead, Mr Maguire claimed that he was treated as a patient “of confused mind” before being discharged on Thursday, June 22, with the promise of a lung biopsy to be done the following Monday (June 26).

He said: “Nothing happened and after a number of calls I was told that the biopsy would be done two weeks later.

“Meanwhile, I was contacted by Norwich University Hospital, where a PET scan was carried out on Tuesday, June 27.”

But after an appointment was made for a repeat heart scan, Mr Maguire demanded a biopsy at QEH,which took place on Friday, June 30.

“I was advised that I had been referred to Addenbrooke’s, where they would determine the source of the cancers,” Mr Maguire said.

“But to this day I have no idea of what’s happened to the neurosurgery I was promised and I feel like a tennis ball being batted backwards and forwards.”

Mr Maguire has now complained about his poor treatment to both QEH King’s Lynn NHS Foundation Trust and John Hayes, MP for South Holland and the Deepings.

"I don't know where my cancer has come from, what my treatment is going to be, when it's going to be done and where."

“I don’t know where my cancer has come from, what my treatment is going to be, when it’s going to be done and where.”

Mr Hayes said: “It seems as though Mr Maguire is very seriously ill and in these circumstances, he needs to get treatment urgently.

“If Mr Maguire wants to make a complaint, there are processes in place for him to go through.

“However, I will certainly take up his case directly, as I have many, many times before on behalf of constituents waiting for medical treatment.

“Indeed, Mr Maguire can be assured that his case has already been taken up by my office.”

Dr Nick Lyons, medical director at QEH, said: “Whilst we are unable to discuss individual cases, we are disappointed to have heard of Mr Maguire’s experience.

“At the QEH, our aim is to provide the highest possible standards of care to our patients and we are always wanting to learn from their experiences in order to improve our services.

“As medical director, I would be happy to speak with Mr Maguire to discuss this situation.”

