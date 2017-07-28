Sutton Bridge villagers asked to back campaign against speeding

Have your say

Sutton Bridge Parish Council is looking for public support as it bids for Big Lottery cash to install a community speed watch system.

Sutton St James Parish Council, helped by South Holland District Council, was awarded just under £2,500 to install its system, including a speed indicator device, which records the speed of passing traffic.

Councillors in Sutton Bridge want to follow that example but members heard they need to show they have community support.

There were public complaints about speeding – particularly on Bridge Road – at the annual parish meeting.

Now the council has decided to call a second parish meeting in September to focus on the issue and an electronic poll will go on the council’s website so residents can back the plans.

The date of the public meeting has yet to be announced.

