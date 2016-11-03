SW Norfolk Labour has more than 700 members, Swaffham AGM told

South West Norfolk Labour Party now has more than 700 members, its annual meeting in Swaffham heard on Wednesday of last week.

Membership has tripled since the election of Jeremy Corbyn as party leader, with left-wingers now filling many of the party posts.

Victor Martin, a Labour veteran who was elected chairman, said: “After five decades in the movement it was heart-warming to help elect a socialist leader to head the Labour Party and to then follow that with the members of the South West Norfolk Labour Party electing six Corbyn supporters, three females and three males, to the executive committee of their party at the recent annual general meeting”.

Nine co-ordinators were also selected for various roles.

Jake Shannon, who is 23, was elected youth officer of the 100-strong youth section. He said: “This is a great chance for young people to make a difference not only in the Labour Party but in the community as a whole.

“Young people today face a very different world than previous generations with many different problems and new solutions are needed to cure them. I feel I have this perspective and together we can make it work for all young people.”