Swaffham academy shows its warmth with charity donation for the homeless

Students at Swaffham’s Nicholas Hamond Academy have donated vital supplies to the Salvation Army to support the charity’s work with the homeless.
The school gave 200 fleeces to the organisation during a visit by Major Barry Wilson, pictured above with students.
They also knitted scarves and blankets, which will be given to rough sleepers.
Major Wilson said he was “overwhelmed at the generosity shown by all” at the school.
Almost Done!
Registering with Lynn News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.