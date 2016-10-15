Swaffham and Bury St Edmunds to lead Waitrose drinks restriction

Stores in Norfolk and Suffolk are among the first where supermarket chain Waitrose is to introduce restrictions on its free hot drink offer.

National media reports today say eight branches in East Anglia, including Swaffham and Bury St Edmunds, are among those where the rules will be enforced.

In a statement, the firm said: “We are carrying out a trial in eight branches where we will be making a small change.

“We’ll simply be asking myWaitrose members in these shops to make a purchase before collecting their free coffee at the checkout.”

The scheme has drawn criticism from some shoppers who claimed it was attracting “chavs”, while some independent cafe owners have claimed their takings have more than halved as a result of the offer.