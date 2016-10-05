Swaffham area set to cash in on community grant recommendations

Almost £50,000 is set to be invested in improved community facilities in the Swaffham area if new proposals are approved.

Four projects have been recommended to receive shares of more than £300,000 of available investment from the Breckland Outdoor Sport and Play Fund.

The biggest beneficiary is set to be the campaign to renovate Swaffham’s skatepark, which is in line for a grant of more than £31,000 if the plans are approved by council leaders next week.

A further £12,000 has also been recommended for the provision of a new multi-use games area in the town.

Both applications were submitted by the town council and the recommended grants cover the full amount sought.

Other groups set to benefit from the grants include the Sporle parish council, which has been allocated just over £4,000 for the provision of new play equipment, around a third of the £11,000 it had been seeking.

Narborough parish council has also been allocated £1,200, just over half of the amount it bid for, to fund new play equipment.

But the Swaffham Town Bowls Club’s bid for almost £5,500 to replace a greenkeeper’s shed with two new storage containers has not been given any money.

The proposed funding allocations were outlined in a report published ahead of a meeting of the district council’s cabinet next Tuesday, October 11, where a final decision is set to be made.

In total, officials are proposing to allocate around £173,000 of the fund’s money to 21 projects across the district which have been deemed to comply with the scheme’s criteria. Four other bids, including the bowls club, did not meet the requirements.

The report said a further £21,000 from the fund had been awarded to six other projects earlier this year.

And a second bidding round is expected to begin early in the new year for the remaining funds, around £115,000.