Swaffham bankers get on their bikes to help Home Hospice

A team of Swaffham workers have swapped their bank for their bikes to help raise funds for their branch’s charity partner.

Four staff from the TSB branch in the Market Place took part in a 20 mile ride last Sunday, which raised £500 for the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice.

Manager Andy Black said: “Swaffham & Litcham Home Hospice Support is a vital part of our community and we’re really proud to have them as our local charity partner.”

“Our team have worked hard putting in a lot of time and dedication by to make this bike ride a success. We really enjoyed it and it is fantastic to know the difference that our efforts will make.”

David Gulliver, the hospice’s fundraising chairman, said: “We are hugely grateful to TSB and its local partners in Swaffham.

“The money they are raising and the general support we’re getting is helping us to deliver really important services in Swaffham.

“Having major businesses like TSB supporting us locally is a great way of making our community stronger.”

The hospice’s next fundraising event is an autumn dance this Saturday from 8pm to midnight at the Assembly Rooms, featuring music from Kenny and the Motives.

Tickets, which are priced £10, are available from the hospice on 01760 722937 or the Ceres Bookshop on 01760 722504.