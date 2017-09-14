Swaffham care home expansion plans lodged

A Swaffham care home has submitted expansion plans that would enable more people with dementia to be cared for.

Around 60 people are currently residents at the Holmwood House complex in White Cross Road.

But planning permission is now being sought for a new extension that would see a further 18 bedrooms built.

Documents submitted to Breckland Council as part of the application said: “The proposed main extension has been designed as link extension which along with some internal alterations will form a separate Elderly Mentally Ill Unit for dementia patients.

“Other extension works are to provide additional day space to serve the EMI unit and the general care facility.”

Although a separate application for listed building consent, the applicants say the planned work would not affect the listed building itself.

The report said: “The proposed works are essentially new extensions built off of previously constructed extensions.

“The extension works have all been designed to match the previous extension design and eaves and ridge lines have been limited to either match existing or be lower than existing so as to minimise impact on the existing property.”

The original house, which is a Grade II listed building, was built in 1846 and listed in 1996.

The report said the new unit would be separate from the existing general care unit and access to the site would be unaltered.