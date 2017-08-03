Swaffham care home opens doors for fete day fun

Swaffham’s Paddocks care home had something for everyone at their annual summer fete, which was held on Saturday afternoon.

Organised by activities co-ordinator, Petra Hindle, it featured age old favourites like the bric-a-brac and tombola stalls alongside cake, clothes and book stalls.

PADDOCKS SUMMER FETE Activities co-ordinator, Petra Hindle, right, shows interest in an item on the bric-a-brac stall run by Ann Chilvers

For the peckish there was a barbecue and younger visitors were catered for in a Kiddies Corner that featured games and competitions.

The stalls were manned by staff members and the money raised will go into the resident’s fund.

Mrs Hindle hoped the event would swell the fund by around £1,000.

She said: “It’ll be used for birthday parties, outings and special occasions. I’m grateful to everyone who helped it a success.”