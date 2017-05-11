Swaffham care home pedals on with charity venture

Staff and residents of a Swaffham care home have been busy raising funds and raising awareness of multiple sclerosis.

The fundraising effort at the Meadow House home in Norwich Road was timed to coincide with MS Awareness Week.

Residents enjoyed a busy timetable full of activities which their families and staff members could also get involved with.

Participators could enjoy a coffee morning, a raffle, bingo and karaoke.

But the main challenge was a virtual bike ride.

The physiotherapy centre donated their bikes for the week to allow residents to cycle for as long as they wished, to help raise money for the charity.

Over the course of the week, the residents racked up an impressive 102 miles on the static bikes.

Vanda Norgate, a resident at Meadow House, cycled 21 miles despite only recently having undergone two knee operations.

Over the course of the week, a total of £500 was raised for the MS Awareness Trust.

Home manager Maria Seitan said, “I am so proud of our residents and the whole team for coming together to raise so much money for such a worthy cause.

“We regularly raise money for the MS Awareness Trust, a charity close to our hearts as we see every day the challenges that people living with this condition have to face.

“We want to raise awareness and to let people know that together we can make sure that no one has to manage MS alone.

“I hope the amazing achievements of Vanda and our other residents will inspire people to believe that with determination and support, disability doesn’t have to hold you back.”

The home specialises in the care of people with physical disablities and multiple sclerosis.