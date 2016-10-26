Swaffham care home’s appeal for festive Shoebox care

Residents and staff of a Swaffham care home are calling on the community to help them spread some cheer to less fortunate people around the world this Christmas.

The Meadow House nursing home is taking part in a festive Shoebox appeal on behalf of Blythswood Care, which runs social and development projects across Europe, Africa and Asia.

Boxes are due to be collected from the Norwich Road site next Monday, November 7.

And staff are appealing for as many people as possible to get involved and help them send vital supplies to people in need overseas during the festive period.

The home’s manager, Maria Seitan, said: “The shoeboxes can bring such joy to people who are less fortunate than us, and can make such a big impact on their lives, so I hope our local community will join together with us in making our contribution as great as possible.”

To find out more about the appeal, phone Meadow House on 01760 725146.

Advice on the types of item to include in the boxes can also be found at www.blythswood.org/shoebox-appeal. A fee for postage and packing is also required.