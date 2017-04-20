Swaffham care home’s day services praised by users

A Swaffham care home’s day services have been hailed as a lifeline for people living with disabilities and their carers in the area.

Staff at the Meadow House home, in Norwich Road, already offer day and respite support, including short breaks, for people with a rang of conditions, including multiple sclerosis.

And managers say they want to extend the range of services they are able to offer there.

Among the programme’s regular clients is Brian Mills, from Downham, who has multiple sclerosis.

He has been visiting the home one day a week for the past six years and says it makes a huge difference both to him and his wife, who is his full-time carer.

Mr Mills said: “It’s something that I really look forward to.

“At the physio centre I can stretch and exercise with the equipment in ways I can’t at home, so it makes a huge difference to me. I can’t explain the feeling.

“It’s lovely having the freedom to move around. I’m not sure what I would do without this day service.

“It not only gives me a chance to go out, but my wife gets the chance to do things that she can’t do with me. I would be lost without it.”

Resident Adam Pearson said: “I spend a lot of time using the physio equipment and joining in the various daily activities. It is always a pleasure to welcome new faces into the home.”

The day centre currently offers a wide range of specialist physiotherapy equipment and a spa bath, plus a host of organised activities and cooked meals.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the facilities available should visit www.healthcarehomes.co.uk or contact the home on 01760 725146.