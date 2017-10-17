Swaffham charitable group collate vital Foodbank supplies

A Swaffham charitable group has been helping to deliver vital supplies to the area’s Foodbank.

Members of the town’s Lions group collected surplus food donated to harvest festivals across the area and delivered 40 bread baskets of supplies to the Mid-Norfolk Foodbank’s headquarters in Dereham.

Pictured above as they sifted through the donations, from left, are Mike Stenning, John Marshall, Sue Rogers and Roger Ruddins. Picture: SUBMITTED