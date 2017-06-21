Swaffham charity stalwart recognised at hospice’s annual meeting

A presentation was made to the retiring chairman of the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice’s fundraising committee during its annual general meeting on Tuesday.

David Gulliver received a gift from the hospice’s chairman, Dr Ian Haczewski, in recognition of his service to the charity.

Mr Gulliver, who was previously a long-serving chairman of the Swaffham Community Hospital’s League of Friends, will be succeeded by Adrian Adcock.