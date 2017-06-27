Swaffham choir in full voice after grant award

A Swaffham-based choir has been given a council grant, which officials say will help them to expand their work.

The Rainbow Community Choir, which meets at the community centre each Tuesday evening, during school term-time, has been awarded £500 from the Pride in Breckland initiative.

The funding is provided by the district council, through the Norfolk Community Foundation, and will be used to fund the appointment of a musical director for the group.

Group treasurer Norman Revill said: “Rainbow is an open access choir and we welcome everyone who enjoys singing.

“We often perform to local care homes and schools and this award will enable the choir to increase our range and offer a wider variety of music.”

Ward councillor Shirley Matthews said: “As someone who loves singing, I fully understand the calming effect on the soul and the benefit to one’s general health and wellbeing, a fact now officially recognised by health authorities.

“This is a great choir that welcomes everyone and sings for fun but also to a good standard.”

The scheme offers grants of up to £1,000 for initiatives that improve the lives and environment of people in the Fenland area.

For more details, visit www.norfolkfoundation.com/funds/breckland-council-community-funding.

For fund enquiries contact the Grants Team by email grants@norfolkfoundation.com or call 01603 623958.