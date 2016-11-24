Swaffham Christmas event venue switch

Organisers of a popular Christmas event for Swaffham’s elderly residents have announced this year’s celebration will take place at a new venue.

Members of the town’s Lions club have hosted the festivities for almost three decades.

But, although a similar event will take place this year on Sunday, December 11, it will be held at the Sacred Heart School, instead of the Nicholas Hamond Academy, where it has been taken place for many years.

Chef John Hornsby, the brother-in-law of a club member, will oversee the meal, which is expected to cater for around 80 guests.

The club said the decision was made after it failed to reach an agreement with managers of the Hamond school’s kitchens over the event.

The group added: “It is hoped that an arrangement can be made with the Nicholas Hamond catering company that allows us to return next year.”