St Peter and St Paul Church, just off the Market Place in the heart of Swaffham, was packed with visitors on Saturday morning and early afternoon when people came to visit the annual Christmas bazaar,

There were the usual stalls, refreshments and, of course, the ever-popular raffle.

Swaffham Church, St Peter and St Paul Christmas Bazaar Getting the raffle underway are LtoR, Pat Hardman and Shelagh Langbridge ANL-161127-095927009

The picture shows: Ian Clews and Maggie Clews with their arts and crafts stall.

MLNF16PM11247