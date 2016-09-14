Swaffham churchgoers bake up vital regeneration cash

Plenty of tasty treats were on offer at Swaffham’s Methodist Church on Saturday during a bake sale held to raise funds for building renovations.

The money raised will go to the ongoing Pinnacle Appeal to replace the church’s roof and refurbish its interior. It is estimated that around £360,000 is needed to fund the work.

But efforts to boost the cause got off to a damp start as heavy rain swept across the town.

“I’m disappointed with the rain - I hope it won’t keep any of our customers away,” said organiser, Dorothy Ellis, shortly after the church doors opened at nine o’clock.

“The last two years we made around a £1,000 and I’m hoping we’ll match that today.”

Cakes of all shapes, sizes and flavours were on show including gluten-free and cakes for diabetics.

They were made by a six-strong team, other church members and their friends and acquaintances with those unable to bake donating ingredients instead.

“It’s the third one we’ve done - the first year it was cakes, and the next savouries,” said Mrs Ellis.

“But I think it will be my last. Everyone keeps telling me to slow down. I’m 87 at Christmas and last December I stopped doing the luncheon club I’d organised for 12 years.”

Mrs Ellis has been in catering for much of her life.

She explained: “I was in school meals for 20 years and then for 18 years I cooked for a residential home for the elderly.”