Swaffham club members step out from behind the camera

They’re more used to being behind the lens, but members of the Swaffham Camera Club showed off some of the fruits of their labours in the town at the weekend.

The group, which meets twice a month, held an exhibition of members’ work at the town’s community centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Club secretary Steve Ward, right, joined members, from left, Christine Frost, Douglas Winward, Graham Frost and Jack Mitchell to show off some of the pictures on show.