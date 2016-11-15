Swaffham clubs get creative to send dresses to Africa

Two Swaffham community groups have joined forces to offer some practical help against poverty in Africa.

Members of the Swaffham Lionesses teamed up with the town’s Lions group and their partners for a day of dressmaking in aid of Little Dresses for Africa.

The group was founded in 2008, by Rachel O’Neil following a holiday to Kenya and Uganda, witnessing the desperate conditions in which so many had to live in.

Lions member Kate Davies, who worked for the organisation in the United States, organised the event, which saw more than 50 dresses made.

Participants are pictured above with some of the finished garments.