Swaffham coffee morning was a tribute to postwoman Carol

A coffee morning was held at Swaffham Assembly Rooms on Saturday and became a roaring success. Swaffham and District Lions Club, which organised the event, said they were blown away with the response, as hundreds came through the doors to raise funds for a chemotherapy pump for the Macmillan unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The morning was held in commemoration of Carol Gilding, a popular town postwoman who died of cancer earlier this year, aged 62.

Everyone had a chance to support the cause through buying baked goods, enjoying to a nice cuppa or other attractions, including a raffle and an auction.

Heavy rain did not deter supporters with one saying: “If Carol could deliver our letters in the rain, the least we could do is to brave the rain for such a great cause in her memory.”

At the end of the day, the event had raised an impressive total of £2840.

The picture above shows the large turnout in support of the coffee morning.

Picture: Supplied