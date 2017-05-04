Swaffham community gardening project celebrates achievements of members

A Swaffham community gardening project has celebrated the success of some of its members who have achieved horticulture qualifications.

Twelve students received certificates during a ceremony at the town’s Escape project site on Wednesday.

And for many students, it was the first time they had the opportunity to achieve a qualification.

Clare Peak, Family Action Norfolk projects manager, said: “We are extremely proud of our students who have worked so hard to achieve their qualifications.

“We would like to thank the College of West Anglia for all their help and support working with us on the course.

“We look forward to celebrating the completion of the qualification by nine more students in the near future and will be offering a Level 2 course for the first time later this year.”

More than 40 people attended the celebration, including students who had already completed their level 1 in Horticulture, current students, people involved in ESCAPE generally and many supporters of the project.

These included relatives of participants, staff from referring agencies such as Volunteering Matters and the Job Centre, and staff from Family Action’s Head Office.

Attendees enjoyed lunch made in the project’s outdoor kitchen, including pizza, calzone, soup, herb and olive bread rolls, salad grown on the allotment and various cakes.