Swaffham community praised as dozens enjoy town’s Christmas Day lunch

Organisers of Swaffham’s annual Christmas Day lunch have praised the town’s community spirit which helped to make the event possible.

More than 90 people attended the event at the Assembly Rooms, where they were welcomed by town mayor Paul Darby.

Now in its fourth year, the lunch, which was initially devised for people who would otherwise spend the festive day alone, has become a popular fixture on the town’s Christmas calendar.

And officials from the Iceni Partnership, which organises the celebration, believe its success stems from the town’s community connections.

Many local businesses offered their support and Jonathan Reed, from the partnership, said: “It’s a joy for us to organise.

“It brings out the best of Swaffham, a place we consider to have the feel of a large village rather than a small town.

“So many people have been so kind whether it be donations of time or value. Many hands make light work.

“The Assembly Rooms looked like an oversized family do. Everyone gets fed if they want to eat and the volunteers are encouraged to eat in groups so they feel like guests too.”

The meal consisted of homemade soup, traditional turkey roast and a choice of desserts, plus the options of a cheese board, Christmas cake and coffee.

Guests also enjoyed live entertainment, a raffle and a carol karaoke during the afternoon.