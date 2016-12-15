Swaffham company receives Breckland council award

A Swaffham architect has received a design award.

Chris Parsons, of Parsons and Whittley Ltd, is pictured above, second left, accepting Breckland Council’s best individual dwelling award at a meeting of the authority’s planning committee on Monday.

The award was presented for the firm’s work on Lime Tree House in Spinners Lane.

Also pictured are, from left, Breckland executive member for growth Gordon Bambridge, fellow award winner Kate Wise and planning committee chairman Nigel Wilkin.