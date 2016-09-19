Swaffham councillors’ children’s chair protest in seating row

A row over seating arrangements in a town council chamber led to two of its members staging a child’s chair protest during their latest meeting.

The dispute even followed a public plea for representatives in Swaffham to behave better towards each other during their debates.

And the demonstration only ended when it was determined that members would choose their own places at subsequent meetings.

The issue, which was discussed during the council’s meeting on Wednesday, stemmed from an agenda item which appeared to seek recognition of a Conservative grouping within the council and for members’ seating arrangements to be re-examined accordingly.

There are currently five Conservative members of the town council, including the present mayor, Paul Darby, and Shirley Matthews, who both represent the town at Breckland district council.

The issue was presented as a notification from their Breckland Council colleague Ian Sherwood, who is also a Conservative election agent.

Mr Sherwood, who is not a town councillor but regularly attends its meetings, was not present for the debate.

But two councillors, Steve Allen and Brenda Bowler, swapped their normal seats around the council table for children’s chairs to show their opposition to a potential switch.

They only switched them back after Mr Darby said members would choose their own seats for future meetings and name plaques would be left on a table

Mr Allen, who described himself as a lifelong Conservative voter, said he did not see why members should have to move seats if they did not want to.

He also argued that the issue distracted the council from its real purpose, adding: “In here, this is all for the town.”

Another councillor, Robert Bartrum, said: “This is how childish this is. There’s no seating arrangements, no political party arrangement.

“I can understand it in the House of Commons, but not here.”

Earlier, during public question time at the beginning of the meeting, a resident pleaded for councillors to behave better towards each other during their debates.

He said he had “walked out in disgust” from the council’s previous meeting in August because of the conduct of members.