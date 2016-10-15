Swaffham drivers to face new speed warning

People who flout the rules on Swaffham’s roads will soon be told to slow down after a new speed monitoring machine was delivered this week.

Town councillors nominated 11 separate sites where they felt the device should be used when they met on Wednesday evening.

And the meeting heard residents in one part of the town are also setting up their own Speedwarch programme.

The decision to obtain the monitoring device followed a presentation from the neighbouring Sporle parish council in June, who said that speeds had more than halved in some areas since the technology was introduced.

As well as warning drivers to slow down if they are exceeding the monitored limit, it also logs data about the speed of vehicles travelling through the area.

Lynn Road, Cley Road and Norwich Road were among the most popular locations for the machine to be used at.

Robert Bartram said: “They’re long straight roads that the boy racers like to have a go at.”

The meeting was told that residents in the Cley Road area were looking to establish their own Speedwatch programme.

And Shirley Matthews said the area had been particularly strongly highlighted at a recent police meeting.

Steve Allen nominated Watton Road as another location, while Anne Thorp urged her colleagues to look at the area around Whitsands Road and Theatre Street.

She said: “It’s been bad there for a long time.”

Other sites proposed included Spinners Lane, Castle Acre Road, Haspells Road, Whitecross Road, Station Street and the 20 mile per hour zone in the town centre.

All 11 sites will now be proposed to county highways officials, who will determine whether they are suitable or not.