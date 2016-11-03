Swaffham festival draws to a close

Swaffham’s annual visual arts festival, which raises thousands of pounds for good causes each year, has concluded with an exhibition of work in the town’s Assembly Rooms.

A preview event was held last Friday before the display was opened to the public on Saturday and Sunday.

David Morris, president of the Swaffham Rotary Club, which organises the festival, is pictured above right addressing guests at the preview night.

Alongside him is Tony Abel, representing the festival’s sponsors, Abel Homes. Picture: submitted