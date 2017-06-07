Swaffham fundraiser sprints to the finish of Peddars Way charity challenge

A Swaffham student has completed her charity trek along the Peddars Way more than four hours faster than she hoped to.

Rebecca Cotterill, who attends the Sacred Heart School, had aimed to cover the 47.8 mile route from Knettishall Heath to Holme in 20 hours.

But the 12-year-old completed the challenge in just 15 hours 29 minutes during last week’s half-term holiday. And donations can still be made to support the feat.

Mum Claire said she even had enough energy left to sprint to the finishing line on the North Norfolk coast.

She said: “Rebecca enjoyed every moment of her challenge and carried a positive attitude and a big smile with her every step of the way.”

Rebecca completed the route as part of a series of fundraising challenges the school community is taking on to fund improved IT facilities, as well as its ongoing application for free school status.

The school is aiming to raise £4,700 and launched 47-4-47 challenge to help them reach the target.

Rebecca, who was supported by her family during the walk, was greeted by friends and school staff at the finish.

She herself has raised almost £650 for the cause.

Donations can still be made online at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rebecca-cotterill.